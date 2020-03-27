Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 1,800,237 Shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 170.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,854,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.33% of American International Group worth $146,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 13,994.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,323,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,093 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,958,499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $305,850,000 after purchasing an additional 656,035 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of American International Group by 3,285.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 610,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,617,000 after purchasing an additional 592,796 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,574,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of American International Group by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,002,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,466,000 after purchasing an additional 553,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $27.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66. The firm has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American International Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of American International Group in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

