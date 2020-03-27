Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 226,226 Shares of Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226,226 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 4.56% of Proto Labs worth $123,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $76.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Proto Labs Inc has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $119.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.47.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $111.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Proto Labs from to in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

