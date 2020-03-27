Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its position in West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 948,426 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,105 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.28% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $142,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,392,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 564,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $84,888,000 after purchasing an additional 68,472 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WST opened at $146.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.31. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.76 and a beta of 1.12. West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.73 and a 12 month high of $176.66.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.53 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

WST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. West Pharmaceutical Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.04.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, France, Other European countries, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

