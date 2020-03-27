Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,153,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,384 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.07% of Globe Life worth $121,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Globe Life by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Globe Life from $91.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.80.

In related news, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 5,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $547,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Henry Rogers, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $411,262.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,750 shares of company stock worth $1,948,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $72.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.73. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

