Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 13,093 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,093 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.02% of SVB Financial Group worth $131,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SIVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $171.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.92 and a 200 day moving average of $225.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.20. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $847.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.84 million. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 32.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 16.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SIVB. DA Davidson dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from to in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Stephens lifted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SVB Financial Group from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.87.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $53,814.45. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,953. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,413 shares of company stock worth $2,201,044 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

