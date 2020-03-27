Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 14,622 Shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 419,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,622 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.48% of FleetCor Technologies worth $120,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 55,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1,298.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 251.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $212.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $266.80 and its 200 day moving average is $289.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.13. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.51 and a fifty-two week high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.04. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 33.79% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $698.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 12.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $317.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

In other news, CEO Armando Lins Netto sold 21,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total transaction of $6,810,349.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,603,983.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,393 shares of company stock valued at $18,138,045 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

