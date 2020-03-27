Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 15,326 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 869,495 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,326 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.51% of Motorola Solutions worth $140,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,779,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,258,346,000 after purchasing an additional 107,899 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,541,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $249,450,000 after purchasing an additional 516,458 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,452,735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,093,000 after purchasing an additional 166,425 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,350,434 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $217,609,000 after purchasing an additional 53,194 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,496 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $213,752,000 after purchasing an additional 136,369 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. TheStreet cut Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Motorola Solutions to and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $16,594,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $148.99 on Friday. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $120.77 and a 52-week high of $187.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.61.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

