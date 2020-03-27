Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 18,422 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,422 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.64% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $142,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,943,000 after acquiring an additional 121,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,195,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,113,000 after purchasing an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,103 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,105,000 after purchasing an additional 12,804 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.86.

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $230.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.82. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.65 and a 1 year high of $296.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $253.76 and a 200-day moving average of $264.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 283.27% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 39,143 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.62, for a total transaction of $11,493,167.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 847,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,984,768.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

