Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 196,485 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 614,274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 196,485 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.47% of Lululemon Athletica worth $142,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,942,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LULU shares. Cowen cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $200.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.93. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $266.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $7,899,239.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 173,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $24,997,277.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,842.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,514 shares of company stock valued at $47,186,413. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

