Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 220,430 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 585,886 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 220,430 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.64% of DexCom worth $128,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,992,000 after acquiring an additional 61,506 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,205,089 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $263,601,000 after acquiring an additional 56,352 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 752,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,538,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1,164.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,243 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $153,171,000 after acquiring an additional 644,843 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in DexCom by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 612,124 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,896,000 after acquiring an additional 30,671 shares during the period. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of DXCM opened at $250.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.53. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.68, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.61. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.44 and a 52 week high of $306.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.65% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 8,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.82, for a total transaction of $2,161,196.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $320,331.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,757 shares of company stock valued at $25,612,863 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub downgraded DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on DexCom from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.95.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.