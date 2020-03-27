Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 244,849 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 786,322 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 244,849 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.21% of Stryker worth $165,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,676,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,879,007,000 after purchasing an additional 213,858 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,466,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $307,777,000 after acquiring an additional 28,434 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stryker by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,333,479 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $279,951,000 after acquiring an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,272,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $267,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,047 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker stock opened at $163.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $124.54 and a 52 week high of $226.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.29.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI raised Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.81.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

