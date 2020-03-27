Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 559,996 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,450,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 559,996 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.45% of Republic Services worth $129,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after buying an additional 50,532 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,566,000 after buying an additional 464,369 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,616,000 after buying an additional 349,918 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,888,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,259,000 after buying an additional 281,197 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,782,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,765,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $179,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $734,447.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramon A. Rodriguez sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $414,598.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock worth $3,420,724. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG stock opened at $77.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.78 and its 200 day moving average is $89.20. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Recommended Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.