Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 674,048 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,295,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674,048 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.09% of PepsiCo worth $177,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,222,000. Noked Israel Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 436,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 230,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $120.26 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.42 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.17 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $20.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.08%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.90.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

