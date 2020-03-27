JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,912,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,624 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.43% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $76,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 223.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,798,000 after acquiring an additional 273,739 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,633,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,149,000 after purchasing an additional 65,505 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,507,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,012,000 after purchasing an additional 40,637 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert Alexander Stewart sold 100,000 shares of JBG SMITH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total value of $2,894,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Haldeman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $295,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JBGS opened at $30.35 on Friday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1 year low of $21.88 and a 1 year high of $43.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.80 million. JBG SMITH Properties had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. It operates in three segments: commercial, multifamily, and third-party asset management and real estate services. The company owns and operates a portfolio of commercial, multifamily, and retail assets, as well as provides fee-based real estate services.

