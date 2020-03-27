JD Coin (JDC) Price Hits $0.0479 on Major Exchanges

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded down 20.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0479 or 0.00000722 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, JD Coin has traded down 41.2% against the dollar. JD Coin has a market capitalization of $693,434.33 and $1,111.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00016307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.69 or 0.02541294 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00194093 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00041409 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000642 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00033576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

JD Coin Profile

JD Coin launched on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,471,262 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here. JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us.

JD Coin Coin Trading

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JD Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

