Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) a €20.00 Price Target

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.26) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 59.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.49) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.25 ($29.36).

Shares of ETR:HHFA traded up €0.43 ($0.50) on Friday, reaching €12.54 ($14.58). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik has a 52-week low of €12.54 ($14.58) and a 52-week high of €25.38 ($29.51). The company has a market cap of $912.33 million and a P/E ratio of 8.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €18.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.27, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.92.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany. It operates through Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate segments. The company operates three terminals in Hamburg, and also a terminal in Odessa, Ukraine. It also offers intermodal services that connect ports on the North and Baltic seas with the Central and Eastern Europe hinterland; provides port and consultancy services; and builds and manages real estate properties.

