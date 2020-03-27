Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. cut its position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,246 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 61,341.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,173 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 438.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 797,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 649,421 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,428,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 10,096.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 407,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after acquiring an additional 403,856 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 21st.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.34. 2,666,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.48. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.05.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

