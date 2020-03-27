Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Elementis (LON:ELM) Price Target to GBX 55

Elementis (LON:ELM) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 153 ($2.01) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Elementis to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elementis in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.86 ($1.72).

Shares of ELM stock traded down GBX 4.54 ($0.06) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 49.46 ($0.65). The stock had a trading volume of 4,769,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,000. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 92.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20. Elementis has a 12 month low of GBX 52.85 ($0.70) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The firm has a market capitalization of $287.13 million and a PE ratio of 6.26.

In other Elementis news, insider Ralph Hewins purchased 15,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £15,034 ($19,776.37). Also, insider Andrew Duff purchased 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($26,045.78). Insiders have acquired 69,034 shares of company stock worth $3,943,400 over the last three months.

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

