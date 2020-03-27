Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 23.42%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of JEF opened at $15.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $24.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 45.45%.

JEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 21st.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

