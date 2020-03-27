Jetcoin Reaches Market Cap of $33,029.22 (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. Jetcoin has a total market cap of $33,029.22 and $42,094.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and COSS. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded up 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016271 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $156.74 or 0.02549546 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00195165 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00041365 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000641 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00033702 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

Jetcoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,888,005 tokens. The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

