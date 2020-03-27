Jiayin Group (JFIN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $2.47. 1,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,141. The stock has a market cap of $139.63 million and a P/E ratio of 5.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93. Jiayin Group has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $22.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jiayin Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group Inc operates as an online individual finance marketplace that connects individual investors and individual borrowers in China. It operates a secure and open platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between investors and borrowers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

