Jim McConville Sells 44,000 Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) Stock

Phoenix Group Holdings (LON:PHNX) insider Jim McConville sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 603 ($7.93), for a total value of £265,320 ($349,013.42).

Shares of PHNX traded down GBX 34.40 ($0.45) on Friday, hitting GBX 630.30 ($8.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,408,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion and a PE ratio of 73.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.95, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.04. Phoenix Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of GBX 459.05 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 806 ($10.60). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 685.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 712.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be issued a GBX 23.40 ($0.31) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Phoenix Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Phoenix Group from GBX 846 ($11.13) to GBX 904 ($11.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 749.40 ($9.86).

Phoenix Group Holdings, a closed life assurance fund consolidator, acquires and manages closed life and pension funds primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It also provides financing services. The company was formerly known as Pearl Group and changed its name to Phoenix Group Holdings in March 2010.

