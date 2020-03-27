John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Stock Position Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.19% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 714.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 73.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JBSS stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.83. 2,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,997. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a market cap of $855.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.92.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JBSS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

