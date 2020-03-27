John Edward Adent Buys 1,750 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) CEO John Edward Adent acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,499.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

John Edward Adent also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Neogen alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, John Edward Adent acquired 1,517 shares of Neogen stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $65.40 per share, with a total value of $99,211.80.

NEOG stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,191. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.73. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $48.91 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $99.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.42 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NEOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Neogen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Neogen in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Neogen by 124.2% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Neogen in the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Neogen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.