John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,603 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income were worth $4,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEQ stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.03. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.38%.

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income Company Profile

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

