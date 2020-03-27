John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Up 48.7% in March

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a growth of 48.7% from the February 27th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JHS traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,728. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.51. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $15.33.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 19,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 82,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.74% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.