John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMF) by 78.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,643 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned 4.75% of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF worth $1,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,402,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF by 861,641.2% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 146,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 146,479 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA JHMF traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $28.10. 1,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,814. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.01. John Hancock Multifactor Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $42.64.

