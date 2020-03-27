John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the February 27th total of 93,800 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 2.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 193,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 51,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund alerts:

HPI traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,647. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $24.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a $0.123 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.