John Larsen Acquires 199,765 Shares of Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) Stock

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd (ASX:SEQ) insider John Larsen purchased 199,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,962.40 ($22,668.37).

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.15 ($0.11) and a 12 month high of A$0.25 ($0.17). The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 million and a P/E ratio of 58.33.

Get Sequoia Financial Group alerts:

About Sequoia Financial Group

Sequoia Financial Group Limited, an integrated financial services company, provides financial products and services to retail and wholesale clients, and third party professional service firms primarily in Australia. The company operates through Sequoia Wealth Group, Sequoia Professional Services Group, Sequoia Equity Markets Group, and Sequoia Direct Investment Group segments.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Sequoia Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequoia Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.