John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 539 ($7.09) price objective on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on John Menzies from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of MNZS stock traded down GBX 9.20 ($0.12) on Friday, reaching GBX 74.80 ($0.98). 657,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,530. John Menzies has a 52 week low of GBX 79 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 501 ($6.59). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.06 million and a PE ratio of 5.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 280.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 390.69.

About John Menzies

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

