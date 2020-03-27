John N. Daly Sells 10,000 Shares of Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Stock

Medical Transcription Billing Corp (NASDAQ:MTBC) Director John N. Daly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total transaction of $55,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,683 shares in the company, valued at $528,170.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Medical Transcription Billing stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $5.92. 128,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,595. Medical Transcription Billing Corp has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Medical Transcription Billing alerts:

Medical Transcription Billing (NASDAQ:MTBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 million. Medical Transcription Billing had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. Research analysts expect that Medical Transcription Billing Corp will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on shares of Medical Transcription Billing in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Medical Transcription Billing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Medical Transcription Billing Company Profile

Medical Transcription Billing, Corp. is a healthcare information technology company that provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions, together with related business services, to healthcare providers practicing in ambulatory care settings. The Company’s offering, PracticePro, allows healthcare practices with the core software and business services on Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Transcription Billing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Transcription Billing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.