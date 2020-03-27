Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Argus

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Argus in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $155.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.77.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $122.69 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $314.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

