Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Cut to $150.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on JNJ. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.77.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $122.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $314.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $1,003,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

