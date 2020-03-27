Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,914,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,181,019. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $154.50. The company has a market cap of $314.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe FS lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,264,000. Ken Stern & Associates lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ken Stern & Associates now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 48,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palo Capital lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palo Capital now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.