Joseph D. Sarafa Acquires 8,232 Shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Stock

Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Joseph D. Sarafa acquired 8,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,696.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. 2,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Conifer Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.71. The company has a market cap of $26.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Conifer alerts:

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $25.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conifer Holdings Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNFR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC bought a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 43,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. SkyOak Wealt LLC owned about 0.45% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Conifer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conifer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.