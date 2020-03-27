Joule Tops One Day Volume of $24.00 (JUL)

Joule (CURRENCY:JUL) traded 29% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Joule has a total market cap of $45.68 million and $24.00 worth of Joule was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Joule has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. One Joule coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0452 or 0.00000681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Joule Coin Profile

Joule’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,010,499,999 coins. The official website for Joule is www.jouleindex.com.

Joule Coin Trading

Joule can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joule directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joule should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Joule using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

