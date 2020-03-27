Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.05

Joyce Co. Ltd (ASX:JYC) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Joyce has a 52-week low of A$0.90 ($0.64) and a 52-week high of A$1.67 ($1.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.45 million and a P/E ratio of 9.89.

Joyce Company Profile

Joyce Corporation Ltd retails kitchen and wardrobe products in Australia. It owns five Bedshed retail stores, as well as franchise Bedshed retail bedding stores. The company also operates kitchen and wardrobe supply and installation stores under the Kitchen Connection and Wallspan brand name. In addition, the company is involved in online auction and valuers business.

