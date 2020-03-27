JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€195.00” Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been given a €195.00 ($226.74) target price by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 26.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALV. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €234.79 ($273.01).

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of FRA ALV traded down €4.14 ($4.81) during trading on Friday, hitting €153.82 ($178.86). 2,642,276 shares of the company were exchanged. Allianz has a 1 year low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 1 year high of €206.80 ($240.47). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €190.93 and its 200 day moving average price is €210.28.

Allianz Company Profile

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.