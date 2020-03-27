JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) Price Target to $7.50

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $7.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.15% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BSBR. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Banco Santander Brasil to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 558,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,714. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12 month low of $4.54 and a 12 month high of $12.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.85.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Banco Santander Brasil will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,258,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,596,000 after purchasing an additional 45,425 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,749 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 84,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

