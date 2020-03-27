JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $49.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 50.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $3.66 on Friday, reaching $32.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,860,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,572,952. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $59.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.21.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $210.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.13 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 62.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 127.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $187,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 352,960 shares in the company, valued at $8,845,177.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $1,050,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 186,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,949.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,869,131 shares of company stock worth $99,330,379 over the last quarter. 12.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the third quarter worth $67,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,844,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,993,000 after purchasing an additional 67,842 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 560.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,445,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,631 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter that converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.