JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $10.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.67% from the stock’s current price.

SPWR has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet raised shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.20.

Shares of SunPower stock traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,690,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,516,848. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 138.38 and a beta of 1.76.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunPower will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $42,095.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S.A. Total acquired 676,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $6,231,486.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,174,805 shares of company stock worth $8,782,142 and sold 59,577 shares worth $535,321. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunPower in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SunPower by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in SunPower by 340.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 46,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 36,249 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in SunPower by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 96,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 23,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in SunPower by 255.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 85,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 61,501 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

