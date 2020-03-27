JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $21.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Sunrun from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.01. 65,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,861,711. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.39.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.17). Sunrun had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $243.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $1,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $28,295.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 721,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,770,458. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,932 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,998 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.