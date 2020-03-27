JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $147.00. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 1.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.41.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51. The company has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Scher sold 21,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.11, for a total value of $3,009,427.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,525 shares in the company, valued at $3,636,842.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,054,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,079,128,000 after buying an additional 1,627,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,534,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,979,775,000 after buying an additional 1,357,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,587,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,505,000 after buying an additional 15,715,835 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,735,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,129,713,000 after buying an additional 2,936,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.