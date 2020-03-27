JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target Cut to $115.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Citigroup from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 22.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JPM. Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.82.

JPM stock opened at $93.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $281.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.51. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chelsea Counsel Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $2,990,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 34,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,051,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,611,000 after purchasing an additional 161,409 shares during the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

