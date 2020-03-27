JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Laffer Investments

Laffer Investments raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 101.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.3% of Laffer Investments’ portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Laffer Investments’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $2,065,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,411,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,178,292,000 after buying an additional 595,401 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,958,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,085,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,919,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $413,356.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,219.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.