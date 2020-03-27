JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.2% of Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total transaction of $2,064,572.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:JPM traded down $6.99 on Friday, hitting $91.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,013,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,634,904. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

