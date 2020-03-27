JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Target Price to $62.00

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.66% from the company’s current price.

AGCO has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on AGCO from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AGCO in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

Shares of NYSE AGCO traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,815. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.75. AGCO has a one year low of $35.33 and a one year high of $81.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGCO will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in AGCO by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

