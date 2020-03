JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $140.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $255.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $234.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.03.

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.45. 731,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,991. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $256.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, d├ęcor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

