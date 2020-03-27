JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $140.00

Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Restoration Hardware from $255.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Restoration Hardware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $234.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Restoration Hardware presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.03.

Get Restoration Hardware alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RH traded down $2.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.45. 731,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,991. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.87. Restoration Hardware has a 12-month low of $73.14 and a 12-month high of $256.27.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Restoration Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restoration Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.