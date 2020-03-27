Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.70.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JMIA. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered Jumia Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of Jumia Technologies stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $223.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jumia Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $49.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 70.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares in the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its stake in Jumia Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

