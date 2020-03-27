Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE:KDMN opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $632.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 1,204.47% and a negative return on equity of 110.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kadmon news, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,154.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harlan Waksal acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.93 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,128.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 59,600 shares of company stock valued at $191,168 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDMN. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

